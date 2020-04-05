News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-04-05 17:39:21 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Coach's corner: Martice Mitchell

Martice Mitchell
Martice Mitchell (https://chicagosuntimes.com)
David Sisk • TheGopherReport
Staff Writer

This spring is an uncertain time on the college basketball landscape. Richard Pitino is looking to add players despite a basic shut down of college sports due to the corona virus. No matter what, M...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}