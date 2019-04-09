Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-04-09 20:04:28 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Coach's corner: Sammie Freeman

Tejs38cypioqstby4ftb
Sammie Freeman
https://rivals.com
David Sisk • TheGopherReport.com
Staff Writer

Minnesota got its second commitment of the 2019 Class when Sammie Freeman came aboard last week. The 6-foot-10, 235 pound post player from Justin, Texas chose the Gophers over Virginia Tech and TCU...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}