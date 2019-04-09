Coach's corner: Sammie Freeman
Minnesota got its second commitment of the 2019 Class when Sammie Freeman came aboard last week. The 6-foot-10, 235 pound post player from Justin, Texas chose the Gophers over Virginia Tech and TCU...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news