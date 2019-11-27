Contenders emerging for 2021 WR Brady Boyd
ARLINGTON, Texas -- Brady Boyd is one of the early known commodities at wide receiver in Texas' 2021 class.The junior speedster holds early offers from Minnesota, Utah, Oklahoma State and Texas Tec...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news