News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-11-27 08:00:00 -0600') }} football Edit

Contenders emerging for 2021 WR Brady Boyd

Sam Spiegelman • Rivals.com
Recruiting Analyst

ARLINGTON, Texas -- Brady Boyd is one of the early known commodities at wide receiver in Texas' 2021 class.The junior speedster holds early offers from Minnesota, Utah, Oklahoma State and Texas Tec...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}