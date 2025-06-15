Copley (OH) OT Lucas Tielsch Commits to Minnesota Following Official Visit

The Minnesota Golden Gophers have added another offensive lineman to their 2026 recruiting class.

On Sunday, Copley (OH) offensive tackle Lucas Tielsch became the fifth offensive lineman in the cycle to commit to the Golden Gophers. He joins four-star Andrew Trout and three-stars Gavin Meier, Daniel McMorris, and Mataalii Benjamin. He appears likely to be the final piece of Brian Callahan's 2026 offensive line class.

Despite being 6-foot-7, Tielsch does show the athleticism and skillset that would allow him to potentially shift inside to guard at the collegiate level.

Tielsch committed to the Golden Gophers primarily over Northwestern, but also held offers in his recruitment from Kentucky, Louisville, Maryland, Pittsburgh, Syracuse, Vanderbilt, Virginia Tech, Wake Forest, and West Virginia.