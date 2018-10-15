The University of Minnesota Board of Regents today approved a three-year contract extension for Director of Athletics Mark Coyle. This amendment to Coyle's employment agreement keeps him under contract as the leader of Gopher Athletics until June 2024.

"When I offered Mark Coyle this job two and a half years ago, I picked him knowing we needed a leader who would ensure Gopher Athletics would be run with a focus on financial responsibility, NCAA compliance and a strong commitment to making the student-athlete experience its top priority. Mark has delivered all this and more," said University President Eric Kaler. "Gopher teams have set a variety of academic records while also winning 11 Big Ten titles, one of the highest totals in the conference. I'm looking forward to seeing how the department will continue to grow and succeed in the years to come under his guidance."

Coyle was officially introduced as the Gophers' Athletics Director on May 11, 2016. Since that time, Gopher student-athletes have won 11 Big Ten team titles, to go along with four individual national champions. Those same student-athletes have also ranked among the nation's best when it comes to academic achievement. The current department-wide GPA of 3.24 is tied for the best in the department's history, coming off a spring semester when every Gopher program posted a team GPA of 3.0 or better. Minnesota's current graduation success rate of 92 percent is the highest it has ever been and the best among all Big Ten public schools.

"I was incredibly grateful to President Kaler for offering my family the opportunity to return to the Midwest and giving me the chance to once again work for Gopher Athletics. I'm also grateful for his support today, along with the Board of Regents, and the investment they made in executive stability for our department," said Coyle. "I'm proud of our student-athletes, for their hard work and exemplary performance in the classroom and their extraordinary effort and broad-based success in competition. I'm also proud of the nearly 300 full-time employees that are my teammates in our athletic department. Their dedication to our student-athletes gives us the opportunity to be one of the best athletics departments in the country. We have accomplished great things these last few years, but I'm excited to know there's so much more we can accomplish together."

Coyle returned to Dinkytown in 2016 after overseeing the department's marketing department from 2001 to 2005. In between, Coyle was deputy athletics director at Kentucky before becoming athletics director at Boise State, and later, Syracuse.