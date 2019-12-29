Crunching the numbers behind Minnesota's surge
It should be safe to say that we have seen two different Minnesota teams this season. The same team that has handled Ohio State 84-71, Oklahoma State 86-66, and Clemson 78-60 has also failed to rea...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news