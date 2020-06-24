Minnesota lost a key commitment on Tuesday night when China Springs (Tex.) edge rusher D'Marion Alexander announced his decision to reopen his recruiting process and step away from his verbal pledge to the Gophers.

The 6-foot-4, 210-pound prospect originally committed to Minnesota back on April 22nd and chose the Gophers over the likes of Kansas, Texas Tech, TCU, Arizona State, and others.

With Alexander reopening his recruiting process, Minnesota's 2021 recruiting class stands at 16 commits and now ranks 14th nationally according to Rivals.com.