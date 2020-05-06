Darius Green the latest Minnesota commit
After a red-hot April, Minnesota has landed their first commitment in the month of May from Newton (Ga.) defensive back Darius Green.
In late March, Green told Rivals.com analyst Chad Simmons that Virginia was his top school. However, after a virtual visit with Minnesota's staff in early April, the Gophers seemed to leapfrog the competition for the three-star prospect, cumulating in today's commitment.
MORE: COMMITMENT LIST | REACT TO GREEN'S COMMITMENT
Green becomes the 15th overall commitment for Minnesota and chose the Gophers over the likes of Virginia, Maryland, Georgia Tech, Tennessee, and others.
The 6-foot, 190-pound prospect also joins an impressive defensive back group that includes Tamarion Crumpley, Avante Dickerson, and Steven Ortiz.
With Green's pledge, Minnesota's 2021 recruiting class ranking moves back up to 8th nationally, according to Rivals.com.
BREAKING NEWS!! @ChadSimmons_ @Mansell247 @CoachSkelton06 @CovNewsSports #RTB pic.twitter.com/B6iUUtxUYq— Darius Green (@green_darius33) May 6, 2020