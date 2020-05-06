After a red-hot April, Minnesota has landed their first commitment in the month of May from Newton (Ga.) defensive back Darius Green.

In late March, Green told Rivals.com analyst Chad Simmons that Virginia was his top school. However, after a virtual visit with Minnesota's staff in early April, the Gophers seemed to leapfrog the competition for the three-star prospect, cumulating in today's commitment.

