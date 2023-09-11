Per Minnesota Athletics:

University of Minnesota running back Darius Taylor was named Big Ten Freshman of the Week today after a dominant performance against Eastern Michigan.

Taylor, who is a true freshman, rushed 33 times for 193 yards and one touchdown in Minnesota’s 25-6 win. He had one carry in the season-opener against Nebraska and then carried the ball 33 times against the Eagles.

His 193 yards were second most in school history for a true freshman, behind only Darrell Thompson who rushed for 205 yards against Bowling Green in 1986. Taylor rushed eight times for 44 yards in the first half before logging 25 carries for 149 yards in the second half. His lone touchdown of the game was a two-yard burst in the second quarter.

He had six runs of 10 yards or more, which included scampers of 22 yards and 21 yards in the third quarter. He added 13 receiving yards to finish the game with 206 all‐purpose yards.

Taylor's 193 rushing yards were the second most in the nation in Week 2 (and the most in an non-overtime game) as only North Carolina's Omarion Hampton had more yards with 234 in a double overtime win against Appalachian State.

Taylor is Minnesota’s first Big Ten Freshman of the Week since quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis received the honor on Nov. 28, 2022.