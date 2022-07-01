The long-awaited decision day is here for Maple Grove (MN)'s Jaxon Howard. On Friday evening at 6:00 p.m. local time, Howard will make his decision between LSU, Miami (FL), Michigan, and Minnesota.

Howard has been a long-time target of PJ Fleck and the Gophers coaching staff and has been their top target regardless of position. Below, we take a look at the finalist for Howard, the latest on each, and our final prediction of where Minnesota's top overall prospect will land.

GET THE INSIDE SCOOP EVERY DAY WITH YOUR PREMIUM SUBSCRIPTION!



