Edey, Purdue too much for Minnesota to handle in 84-76 loss
The Minnesota Golden Gophers gave No. 2 Purdue everything they had and it was almost enough.
On Thursday night, the Gophers fell to the Purdue Boilermakers 84-76 after finding themselves leading by double-digits early in the second half. The Gophers were led offensively by Dawson Garcia who scored 24 points and also had three rebounds and two assists.
Mike Mitchell and Cam Christie also finished with double digit scoring efforts 14 and 13 points.
Unfortunately for the Gophers, Zach Edey did Zach Edey things. The star center for Purdue recorded a double-double with 24 points and 15 rebounds. He was 8-for-18 from the field in the game. Notably, the Gophers did get Edey into foul trouble, recording four personal fouls in the game, keeping him to just 29 minutes.
Three other Boilermakers finished with 12+ points in the game including guard Braden Smith finishing with 16 points on 5-of-7 shooting. The starting guard also nearly finished with a triple-double, also recording eight rebounds and nine assists.
The loss drops the Gophers to 15-9 on the season including a 6-7 conference record. For Purdue, the Boilermakers improve to 23-2 overall and 12-2 in Big Ten play.
Early on, it appeared that the Boilermakers were going to run away with the game. Zach Edey had five points within the first 64 seconds and within the first five minutes, Purdue found themselves up 16-5.
After finding themselves in a sizable hole within the first few minutes, the Gophers began to find their stride, cutting the 11 point deficit to five points over the next five minutes of action.
Late in the first half, the Gophers would go on a 13-0 run in less than three minutes of action, turning a 30-25 deficit into a 35-30 lead. In the run, Minnesota saw Cam Christie, Mike Mitchell Jr, and Dawson Garcia all hit threes.
The Gophers' attempts from deep were falling in the first half, making 9-of-16 attempts. In the second half, they wouldn't be able to find the same success, hitting just 3-of-9 attempts over the last 20 minutes of action.
The Gophers following the quick and big run would finish the remainder of the half out strong and headed into halftime up 43-35.
Coming out of the break, a Pharrel Payne layup extended the Gophers lead to its largest margin of 10-points, then came the Boilermakers.
Following the Payne layup, Purdue would answer with an 8-0 run to cut the Minnesota lead to just two. The Gophers would respond rather well, stretching it out back to six but the 8-0 run gave Purdue too much momentum.
That momentum would allow the Boilermakers to go on a 15-1 run that flipped a 54-48 Minnesota lead into a 63-55 lead for Purdue.
After taking the lead with 12:27 remaining in the second half, Purdue would never look back. The Gophers would make a few attempts to get back into the game and got the deficit down to just two points with under five minutes to go but Purdue would finish Thursday night's Big Ten affair with an 11-3 run that sealed the Gophers' fate.
UP NEXT
The Golden Gophers will be back on the court on Sunday evening as they host the 14-10 (6-7) Rutgers Scarlet Knights at Williams Arena.
