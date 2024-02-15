The Minnesota Golden Gophers gave No. 2 Purdue everything they had and it was almost enough.

On Thursday night, the Gophers fell to the Purdue Boilermakers 84-76 after finding themselves leading by double-digits early in the second half. The Gophers were led offensively by Dawson Garcia who scored 24 points and also had three rebounds and two assists.

Mike Mitchell and Cam Christie also finished with double digit scoring efforts 14 and 13 points.

Unfortunately for the Gophers, Zach Edey did Zach Edey things. The star center for Purdue recorded a double-double with 24 points and 15 rebounds. He was 8-for-18 from the field in the game. Notably, the Gophers did get Edey into foul trouble, recording four personal fouls in the game, keeping him to just 29 minutes.

Three other Boilermakers finished with 12+ points in the game including guard Braden Smith finishing with 16 points on 5-of-7 shooting. The starting guard also nearly finished with a triple-double, also recording eight rebounds and nine assists.

The loss drops the Gophers to 15-9 on the season including a 6-7 conference record. For Purdue, the Boilermakers improve to 23-2 overall and 12-2 in Big Ten play.