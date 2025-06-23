Elite In-State Four Star TE Roman Voss Commits to Minnesota

Notably, both On3 and Rivals view Ross as a four-star prospect with On3 higher on the Jackson native than anyone else, ranking him as the No. 113 player nationally and the sixth best athlete in the country.

On Monday, the top rated player in the state of Minnesota committed to the Golden Gophers over the Alabama Crimson Tide. The 6-foot-4, 220-pound tight end had over a dozen other programs interested including Auburn, Illinois, Iowa, Miami, Oklahoma, UCLA, USC, and Wisconsin.

Voss is the 24th commitment in Minnseota's 2026 recruiting class, a class that currently sits 16th in the Rivals team recruiting rankings. He's also the 14th prospect to commit to the program this month.

He joins St. Louis, Missouri native Gabe Weaver as tight ends in the class and is now one of three four-star commitments joining in-state OL Andrew Trout and and Texas standout tailback Ryan Estrada.

While Voss has long been one of Minnesota's top targets in the 2026 recruiting cycle and make a priority to keep elite in-state prospects at home, they didn't necessarily pressure Voss into feeling the need to be a Gopher only because he grew up in the state.

"Coach Fleck has really made him a priority. Done a great job recruiting him. No pressure being the No. 1 player in the state having to play at Minnesota," Voss's father Rod told On3's Steve Wiltfong last month.

Gophers' tight end coach Eric Koehler also of course played a pivotal role in Voss's recruitment. “Coach Koehler has been awesome," Rod Voss said to Wiltfong. "The whole staff has been really good and made Roman a top priority. "

While Minnesota's 2026 recruiting class is filling up, the Gophers are awaiting final decisions form several prospects including another key ins-tate target in Triton athlete Pierce Petersohn.

The Dodge Center, Minnesota native is coming off an ofifical visit to Penn State this weekend and a decision from Petersohn may not be too far away. The Golden Gophers view Petersohn as a linebacker though have discussed the potential opportunity to play snaps at tight end as well while the Nittany Lions view the Minnesota standout as a tight end.