Elon DB transfer Tre'Von Jones commits to Minnesota
For the second time this week, Minnesota has landed a transfer portal commitment. On Saturday morning, Elon defensive back transfer Tre'Von Jones committed to the Gophers, making his announcement on Twitter.
He committed to the Gophers over offers from Appalachian State, Charlotte, Georgia State, Hawaii, James Madison, and Virginia.
Jones comes to Minneapolis after a productive career at Elon which included being a multiple All-CAA selection as a defensive back as well as being a 2019 Phil Steele FCS Freshman All-American.
A native of Warrenton, North Carolina, Jones this past season recorded 29 tackles including one sack while breaking four passes and recovering one fumble. He also was the primary punt returner for the Phoenix, with 22 punt returns for 185 yards.
Over his career, Jones played in 38 games with Elon, racking up 185 total tackles, 11.5 tackles for a loss, two sacks, three interceptions, and 15 pass deflections.
Jones will join a cornerback room that was in need of some much-needed help and depth. He'll join a cornerback room that consists of junior Justin Walley, redshirt freshman Rhyland Kelly, redshirt freshman Tariq Watson, and freshman Za'Quan Bryan.
============================
- Talk about it INSIDE GOPHER NATION.
- SUBSCRIBE TO LOGoldenGophers
- Follow us on Twitter: @MinnesotaRivals, @AlexCarlsonTGR, @SeanW_Rivals, @DylanCC_FB, @JaredHalus, @GopherKaneRob, @LOGoldenGophers
- SUBSCRIBE to The Gopher Report.