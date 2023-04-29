For the second time this week, Minnesota has landed a transfer portal commitment. On Saturday morning, Elon defensive back transfer Tre'Von Jones committed to the Gophers, making his announcement on Twitter. He committed to the Gophers over offers from Appalachian State, Charlotte, Georgia State, Hawaii, James Madison, and Virginia.



Jones comes to Minneapolis after a productive career at Elon which included being a multiple All-CAA selection as a defensive back as well as being a 2019 Phil Steele FCS Freshman All-American. A native of Warrenton, North Carolina, Jones this past season recorded 29 tackles including one sack while breaking four passes and recovering one fumble. He also was the primary punt returner for the Phoenix, with 22 punt returns for 185 yards. Over his career, Jones played in 38 games with Elon, racking up 185 total tackles, 11.5 tackles for a loss, two sacks, three interceptions, and 15 pass deflections.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5MZXTigJlzIHdvcmshISA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIu Y29tL2hhc2h0YWcvUm93VGhlQm9hdD9zcmM9aGFzaCZhbXA7cmVmX3NyYz10 d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+I1Jvd1RoZUJvYXQ8L2E+IPCfmqPwn4+944C977iPIDxh IGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9waTFjOWMzb1RiIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5j b20vcGkxYzljM29UYjwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBUcmXigJlWb24gSi4gKEB0 cmVqb25lczEwXykgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS90cmVq b25lczEwXy9zdGF0dXMvMTY1MjM0MjEyNTEwNTc1ODIxMj9yZWZfc3JjPXR3 c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5BcHJpbCAyOSwgMjAyMzwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+Cjxz Y3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29t L3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+ CjwvZGl2PgoK