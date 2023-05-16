Last month, ESPN released all its updated FPI and strength of schedule rankings for the 2023 season.

The Golden Gophers have one of the hardest schedules in all of college football according to ESPN. Their schedule ranked as the second toughest entering this fall, only behind the Ole Miss Rebels.

The tough strength of schedule shouldn't come as a surprise as the Big Ten is highly regarded by ESPN's FPI metrics. The Gophers have the toughest schedule in the Big Ten but 10 of the conference's 14 programs are ranked inside the top-25 hardest schedules for this upcoming season.

The Gophers, however, have by far the toughest schedule of Big Ten West programs. Purdue is the next closest at No. 17, Wisconsin at No. 25, Iowa at No. 54, Nebraska at No 61, Illinois at No. 64, and Northwestern at No. 65.