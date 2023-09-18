For the first time this season, the Minnesota Golden Gophers are looking to bounce back from a loss. The Golden Gophers this past Saturday fell to the North Carolina Tar Heels 31-13, dropping their record to 2-1 overall, including 1-0 in conference play.

P.J. Fleck and his Gophers will look to get back in the win column on Saturday against the Northwestern Wildcats, arguably one of the worst teams in all of Power Five football. Before we turn our thoughts toward the Gophers' matchup against Northwestern, how does ESPN's Football Power Index (FPI) believe the Golden Gophers are going to do the rest of the season?

Let's take a look below.