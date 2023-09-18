ESPN predicts the rest of Minnesota's 2023 schedule - Week 4
For the first time this season, the Minnesota Golden Gophers are looking to bounce back from a loss. The Golden Gophers this past Saturday fell to the North Carolina Tar Heels 31-13, dropping their record to 2-1 overall, including 1-0 in conference play.
P.J. Fleck and his Gophers will look to get back in the win column on Saturday against the Northwestern Wildcats, arguably one of the worst teams in all of Power Five football. Before we turn our thoughts toward the Gophers' matchup against Northwestern, how does ESPN's Football Power Index (FPI) believe the Golden Gophers are going to do the rest of the season?
Let's take a look below.
Thanks to the ESPN Football Power Index, there is now an analytical way to predict the winner of each college football game in the entire nation. For those unfamiliar with the FPI, you can read the definition of the index here.
Football Power Index (abbreviated as FPI) is a predictive rating system developed by ESPN that measures team strength and uses it to forecast game and season results in American football. Each team's FPI rating is composed of predictive offensive, defensive, and special teams value, as measured by a function of expected points added (EPA). That rating is the basis for FPI's game-level and season-level projections.
|GAME
|CHANCE OF VICTORY
|PROJ RECORD
|
September 23 at Northwestern
|
56.7%
|
3-1 (2-0)
|
September 30 vs Lousiana-Lafayette
|
77.5%
|
4-1 (2-0)
|
October 7 vs Michigan
|
20.7%
|
4-2 (2-1)
|
October 21 at Iowa
|
33.6%
|
4-3 (2-2)
|
October 28 vs Michigan State
|
57%
|
5-3 (3-2)
|
November 4 vs Illinois
|
54.9%
|
6-3 (4-2)
|
November 11 at Purdue
|
50.5%
|
7-3 (5-2)
|
November 18 at Ohio State
|
4.1%
|
7-4 (5-3)
|
November 25 vs Wisconsin
|
43.5%
|
7-5 (5-4)
============================
