Vegas line: Auburn by 7.5 SP+: Auburn No. 10, Minnesota No. 18 Massey Composite: Auburn No. 12, Minnesota No. 20 TeamRankings: Auburn No. 9, Minnesota No. 21 SP+ prediction: Auburn by 4.3 Massey Composite prediction: Auburn by 10 with a 22% chance of Gopher victory TeamRankings prediction: Auburn by 7.5 with a 22.5% chance of Gopher victory

W 27-21 vs. #11 Oregon W 24-6 vs. Tulane W 55-16 vs. Kent State W 28-20 at #17 Texas A&M W 56-23 vs. Mississippi State L 244-13 at #10 Florida W 51-10 at Arkansas L 23-20 at #2 LSU W 20-14 vs. Ole Miss L 21-14 #5 Georgia W 52-0 vs. Samford W 48-45 vs. Alabama

Total Offense: Minnesota No. 33 (437.6), Auburn No. 56 (410.3) Scoring Offense: Minnesota No. 17 (34.9), Auburn No. 33 (32.4) SP+ Offense: Minnesota No. 7, Auburn No. 38 Total Defense: Minnesota No. 10 (307.9), Auburn No. 27 (343.0) Scoring Defense: Auburn No. 19 (20.3), Minnesota No. 32 (22.5) SP+ Defense: Auburn No. 4, Minnesota No. 30

-- Outback Steakhouse became the name sponsor in 1995. Previously, the game was called the Hall of Fame Bowl.

-- Payout for the Outback Bowl is $6.4 million.

-- This decade, six Big Ten teams have appeared in the Outback Bowl: Iowa x3, Michigan x2, Northwestern x2, Wisconsin, Michigan State, and Penn State.

Seven SEC teams have appeared in the Outback Bowl this decade: South Carolina x3, Auburn x2, Florida x2, LSU, Georgia, Tennessee, and Mississippi State.

-- Auburn and Minnesota have never played one another. The Tigers are 12-8-2 against the Big Ten all-time.

-- The Tigers played five top 13 teams in the final CFP rankings: #1 LSU, #5 Georgia, #6 Oregon, #9 Florida, and #13 Alabama.

-- Auburn this bowl season welcomes Chad Morris as its new offensive coordinator. Morris was previously head coach at Arkansas and SMU.

-- Auburn DT Derrick Brown was SEC Defensive Player of the Year and a finalist for the Outland Trophy, Nagurski Award, Bednarik Award, and Wuerffel Trophy. Brown is considered by many to be the second-best defensive lineman in college football this season, behind Chase Young.

Auburn QB Bo Nix won SEC Freshman of the Year. He holds Tiger freshman records in all major passing categories.

-- The ball is the program: Auburn is top eight in both fumbles forced and recovered. Both teams are middle of the road (Minnesota No. 40, Auburn No. 46) in turnover margin.

-- Led by Derrick Brown and Marlon Davidson, Auburn has at least five TFL in every game this season.

-- Auburn punt returner Christian Tutt is third nationally with 14.7 yards/return. He’s also third nationally in returns over 30 yards.

-- Auburn has seven players on PFF with at least a 75 grade (min. 150 snaps): DT Derrick Brown (90.2), FS Jeremiah Dinson (90.2), LB KJ Britt (84.5), DE Marlon Davidson (83.9), LB Zakoby McClain (81.7), LT Prince Tega Wanogho (77.1), and CB Roger McCreary (76.1).

Minnesota has ten: Tyler Johnson (89.9), Antoine Winfield Jr. (88.8), Rashod Bateman (88.6), Tanner Morgan (87.7), Carter Coughlin (85.4), John Michael Schmitz (84.3), Rodney Smith (82.9), Sam Renner (81.0), Boye Mafe (77.6), and Mo Ibrahim (76.1).

-- Tyler Johnson is 19 yards away from becoming Minnesota’s all-time leading receiver. He’s one touchdown away from becoming Minnesota’s all-time leader in receiving touchdowns.

Carter Coughlin needs 1.5 sacks to pass Lamanzer Williams to become second all-time in sacks at Minnesota.

Antoine Winfield Jr. needs one interception to become Minnesota’s single-season leader in interceptions.