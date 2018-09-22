-- Maryland interim head coach Matt Canada was the offensive coordinator for Northern Illinois from 2002-2003. He coached PJ Fleck during his junior and senior season when he played receiver for the Huskies.



-- Minnesota closed out non-conference play 3-0, extending their non-conference winning streak to 14, which is the second longest active streak in the country, trailing only Utah who has won 22 straight.

--Gopher junior receiver Tyler Johnson has 20 catches for 283 yards and 5 touchdowns so far this year. He is the current Big Ten leader in receiving yards and touchdowns. Johnson is 24th all-time in receiving yards (1,101), 11th all-time in touchdowns (13), and 6th all-time in 100-yard games (5).

--Emmit Carpenter is currently 9th all-time in career scoring for Minnesota at 207 points. He is only 12 points away from moving into 2nd place. Dan Nystrom is 1st all-time with 367 points.

--Antoine Winfield Jr. has only gotten three opportunities to actually return the punts he catches, but he has taken the most of those opportunities when they choose to give him a chance. Winfield has 110 return yards (36.7 yards per return) including his 76-yard TD vs. New Mexico State, and a 31-yard return vs. Miami (OH).

--Antoine Winfield Jr.'s first career interception came in Minnesota's 2016 31-10 victory over the Terrapins in College Park, and he returned it 82-yards for a touchdown.

--Senior linebacker Blake Cashman has put up impressive numbers through three games. He is 10th in the Big Ten in tackles (21), and 5th in the Big Ten in Tackles of Loss (6). Cashman is well on his way to breaking career-highs in most of his defensive statistics.

--Minnesota and second year defensive coordinator Robb Smith currently boast a defense that ranks 7th in total yards allowed (769) giving up an average of 256.3 yards game, and 7th in scoring defense (27 points) giving up an average of 9.0 points per game.

--Minnesota currently ranks 10th in the country in time of possession, (35 minutes per game) and this number leads the Big Ten.

--Maryland did not score an offensive touchdown last week vs. Temple, and only threw for a season low 63 yards on 8-21 passing, and totaled 195 yards. They came into the game against Temple averaging 485.5 yards per game.

--Current NFL Players that went to Maryland are Jermaine Carter (Panthers), D.J. Moore (Panthers), Trey Edmunds (Saints), Sean Davis (Steelers), A.J. Hendy (Chargers), Quinton Jefferson (Seahawks), Yannick Ngakoue (Jaguars), Stefon Diggs (Vikings), Darius Kilgo (Texans), A.J. Francis (Giants), Dexter McDougle (Jaguars), Torrey Smith (Panthers), Darrius Heyward-Bey (Steelers), and Vernon Davis (Redskins)

--Notable Maryland alumni include Karl Rove, Larry David, Kevin Plank, Len Bias, and Carl Bernstein.