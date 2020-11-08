Film Review: Defense vs. Illinois
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
INITIAL THOUGHTS:· Best effort by the Gophers defense so far. The interior of Esezi, Dew-Treadway, De’Angelo Carter, and Mafe were much more stout against the run which helped the linebackers a ton...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news