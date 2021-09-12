Film Review: Gophers versus Miami (OH) - First Half
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
INITIAL THOUGHTS: · The emergence of Dylan Wright has been fun to watch. We knew about the physical tools he possessed, but his route running has been excellent and he provides a big-bodied threat ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news