Film Review: Gophers versus Northwestern - First Half
THOUGHTS:· The early passing down success really helped Minnesota keep Northwestern off balance defensively. I thought Mike Sanford and Matt Simon called a great first half with a mix of passes and...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news