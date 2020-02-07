News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-02-07 10:28:52 -0600') }} basketball Edit

FILM REVIEW: Minnesota's win over Penn State

David Sisk • TheGopherReport
Staff Writer

Minnesota's rematch with Penn State might be one of the most anticipated games that the Gophers have had on their schedule this season. The two teams met back on January 15 in Williams Arena. The N...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}