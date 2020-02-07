FILM REVIEW: Minnesota's win over Penn State
Minnesota's rematch with Penn State might be one of the most anticipated games that the Gophers have had on their schedule this season. The two teams met back on January 15 in Williams Arena. The N...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news