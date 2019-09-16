Film Room: Offense vs Georgia Southern
INITIAL THOUGHTS:· Biggest glaring issue in my opinion is the offensive line being unable to dominate in the running game so far. There are glimpses, but we have not been able to consistently get a...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news