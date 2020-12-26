In a game that was rollercoaster from start to finish, the Minnesota Gophers pulled off the Christmas Day upset over the fourth ranked Iowa Hawkeyes in overtime at Williams Arena. 30 points and eight assists from Canadian junior guard Marcus Carr helped send them into overtime. He ended the day shooting 9/16 from the field and 6/13 from three. Two of those three's, a corner stepback and a slight fade from the right wing to tie the game with five seconds left, were as clutch as they come. On the back of Marcus Carr the Gophers went to overtime, but once it was there Western Michigan grad transfer Brandon Johnson brought it home. Johnson finished the day with 26 points and nine rebounds, plus a historic 8/9 shooting night from deep. In overtime, Johnson was 4/4 from three, scoring Minnesota's first 12 points of the extra period before a Liam Robbins three, dunk, and Mashburn Jr. free throws put the game away. On the flip side, Minnesota did a terrific job of executing their defensive gameplan on Luka Garza. He was 2/11 shooting in the first half. But offensive rebounds and second chances came back to haunt Pitino's squad and the preseason National Player of the Year still found a way to end with 32&17. This win by Minnesota puts them at 8-1 (1-1) and should get them in position to crack the top-25 for the first time this year. They were receiving votes in the last poll, but have big wins over bordering top-25 team St. Louis along with this top-five win. TGR looks back at the Christmas Night thriller and gives it's takeaways:

Marcus Carr continues his All-American campaign

We said before the season that if Marcus Carr plays like he's capable, that he'll get his flowers and it will be seen in the conference post-season awards. What we weren't quite sure of, is if that would translate to national awards. As of now, he's well on pace. His 30-point and eight assist performance last night against a top-five team was an exclamation point of Carr saying, "I'm here", well actually, it was more like "I've BEEN here". On a huge stage, Marcus Carr hit multiple clutch shots that kept Minnesota in the game, including the slightly fading three from the wing that sent them into overtime with just five seconds to go on the clock. The Canadian guard who played his high school hoops at Montverde Academy in Florida put on a show, and he's done so several times this year. Against Loyola Marymount he hit a stepback gamewinner from around the same spot, and against Ohio State last year he did something very similar to end the game in Columbus. What impressed me most was how Carr's game has slowed down in these past two games. Against Illinois he had a tendency to pound the air out of the ball for a majority of the possession, and that led to Gopher fans wondering if this team would win another game in the next two months. What we saw against St. Louis was his ability to break down his own film, be coachable, and understand that he doesn't need the ball in his hands for 90% of the possession to make an impact. That, and that he needs to get his teammates going from start to finish to compete with the best teams in the country. 30-points on 9/16 shooting with 8 assists was the way to do it. If Carr continues to play this way (24.6 points, 6.2 assists on 47.6% FG and 39.3% 3FG) while leading the Gophers to more Big Ten victories, then his hat deserves to be in the ring for All-American honors. Finish this sentence for me: Marcus Carr is the best Gopher guard since _______________

Brandon Johnson was unconscious

Marcus Carr was delivering a performance that was somewhat usual for him, but it was becoming increasingly clear his performance alone wasn't going to be able to get the job done for the Gophers. Besides Carr and Johnson, Gopher players combined to shoot just 3/17 from downtown on the night. Minnesota needed a spark badly off the bench, and in entered Western Michigan grad transfer Brandon Johnson. From the beginning of the night to the end, Brandon Johnson provided the spark that ignited the flame for the Gophers. Johnson hit four-of-five three's in regulation and grab several clutch rebounds down the stretch. But in overtime was where he shined the brightest. One can only dream of putting up the performance that Johnson did last night. Shooters know, when you're feeling it like that, all you want is the ball in your hands and to let it fly and you get the feeling that you know it's going in. The most special part about Johnson's night was that each three he hit was even bigger than the last one, and that proved even more true in overtime against an Iowa team that refused to go away. The first 12 points of the extra period were scored on Brandon Johnson three's. He drained four three's in the first six offensive possessions of overtime to put the Gophers up 95-88 before letting his teammates Liam Robbins and Jamal Mashburn Jr. do the rest. This was a historic night for Brandon Johnson. He was able to tie Blake Hoffarber, Gabe Kalscheur, and Malik Smith's record with eight made three's in a game.

Minnesota's rebounding woes continue

When you look at the box score, it remains an absolute miracle that Minnesota was able to win this game. Why? They allowed the Iowa Hawkeyes to outrebound them 55-38. What's even worse about that? Whenever Iowa shot the ball and missed it, the chances someone came up with the ball on either team was 50/50. Minnesota hauled in 27 defensive rebounds, and let up 27 offensive boards. That is absolutely atrocious. Luka Garza alone had 11 offensive rebounds. That's just as many as the entire Gopher team. We were harping on this last game too, after letting up 18 offensive rebounds against a St. Louis team that is tough as nails, but doesn't nearly have the size that Minnesota did. Against Iowa, where the size comparison is much more even, it got even worse. As a coach, your teams identity is what you emphasize. I'm going to sing some praises for Pitino in some of my other takes, so I'll criticize here. Where is the emphasis on rebounding? Where is the emphasis on boxing out? This is going to lose this Minnesota team several games this year if it isn't figured out, and I'm absolutely shocked it didn't lose them one on Christmas night. It is absolutely demoralizing for a team to work their ass off on defense, get a stop, then it just resets because they didn't finish the job with a boxout hit and clean board. Every rebound the Gophers got on the defensive end seemed like they were fighting for their lives for it while almost every Iowa defensive rebound seemed as casual as a light Sunday walkthrough. Richard Pitino did a lot of terrific things last night, and I'll get into that, but man... that performance on the glass was one that could be a huge story this season if it doesn't get figured out, and that starts with the coach.

This game was won at the foul line

Now, on to Pitino's credit. The Minnesota Gophers won this game at the foul line, making 25 of 29 attempts. That is absolutely fantastic, and not something you could necessarily count on from Pitino's teams in the past. Getting to the line has been an emphasis for the Gophers. They make 27.8% of their points per game from the foul line. That's good for seventh in the country. And they do it while shooting just under 75% from the line. For reference, last years team made 69.1% of their foul shots (243rd in the country) for 16.1% of their points (303rd in the country). Last year Minnesota lost seven games by points or less with those percentages. This year, Minnesota has won both their games decided by five points or less, and this one to Iowa (by 7) and free throw shooting was a major component in those victories. In just nine games this year, Minnesota has made 212 free throws on 283 attempts. That is good for first in the country in both categories. It's one thing to have part of your identity to revolve around going to the foul line, but Minnesota converting them at the rate they do is a big credit to Richard Pitino

