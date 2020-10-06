Fleck communicating with 2022 RB target out of St. Louis
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
Lutheran North (Mo.) opened their 2020 season over the weekend with an impressive 34-6 win over Parkway West (Mo.). Starring at running back and defensive back for the Crusaders was Gophers 2022 ta...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news