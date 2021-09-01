GET THE INSIDE SCOOP EVERY DAY WITH YOUR PREMIUM SUBSCRIPTION!

While most people were sleeping, college football coaches and class of 2023 recruits were keeping their eyes open last night as the doors for contact officially opened at midnight.

It was the case for DJ Coleman, a 2023 safety and Minnesota target out of Mesquire, Texas.

The Gophers were actually the first to reach out to Coleman not too long after the clock struck midnight, and he shared the details from that and more with TGR.