Three-star Florida defensive end Wilnerson Telemaque has set an offiical visit to Minnesota, the Opa Locka, Florida native announced his plans on Wedndesday via X. The 6-foot-6, 250-pound defensive lineman is set to make a trip to Minneapolis for the June 7-9 weekend.

There has long been a positional debate for the towering trenchman, between defensive line and offensive line as he plays both on Friday nights with solid success. Over the last year or so, though, Telemaque has shifted his college priority to the defensive front, working as a tall edge and some on the inside as well. It has resulted in an offer boom, as more than 30 are to his name to date, but there could be a fine line between the top tier of contenders entering the race if the aggressive defender takes another stride or two this spring.

A willing competitor, the Miami-area standout won't shy away from more well-known names on either side of the ball, a trait just as impressive as the 6-foot-6, 250-pound build that commands its own attention. - John Garcia



