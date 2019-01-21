Ticker
football

Foley discusses Gopher commitment

Tom Foley
The Gopher Report
Rivals.com

Minnesota landed punter Tom Foley as a preferred walk-on in June. Foley is rated the No. 33 punter in the nation by Chris Sailing Kicking. The Peoria (Ill.) kicker tells TGR that he chose Minnesota...

