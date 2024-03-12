Junior forward Dawson Garcia, one of the best big men in the nation earned a spot on both the Second Team All-Big Ten media team and the Third Team All-Big Ten coaches team on Tuesday. Garcia led the Gophers averaging 17.7 points and 6.7 rebounds per game. He ranked sixth in the Big Ten in points this past season and 12th in rebounding. On top of being an All-Big Ten selection, he also was a top-10 finalist this season for the Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Award given out to the country's top center.

Junior guard Elijah Hawkins, who finished up his first season with the program after transferring in from Howard, has earned honorable mentions. The Washington D.C. native averaged 7.5 assists per game this season which ranked second nationally while his 224 total assists was tied for best in the nation, it was also a program single-season record.

Freshman guard Cam Christie out of Arlington Heights, Illinois earned All-Big Ten Freshman team honors on Tuesday, the first Gopher to do so since Amir Coffey earned the honor in 2017.

As a true freshman this season, Christie averaged 11.3 points per game and shot 40.3% from beyond the arch, he was third amongst all Big Ten freshman this season in scoring.

Finally senior forward Parker Fox earned Minnesota's Sportsmanship Award. The Mahtomedi, Minnesota native is finishing up his collegiate career this postseason after averaging 4.7 points and 3.1 rebounds per game this season.

The Golden Gophers are set to begin their postseason on Thursday in the Big Ten Tournament as they take on the conference's eighth seeded Michigan State Spartans at 11:00 a.m. CT at the Target Center in downtown Minneapolis.

During the regular season Minnesota went 18-13 overall including 9-11 in Big Ten play. The Gophers were dominant at home, winning 16 of 20 matchups at Williams Arena. They enter the conference tournament as the No. 9 seed.