Four Gophers selected in the 2022 NFL Draft

The Minnesota Golden Gophers football program was well-represented during this past weekend's NFL Draft in Las Vegas as four former football players heard their names called throughout the seven-round, three-day event. TGR recaps where each former Minnesota player is going to begin their professional careers.

Boye Mafe, Seattle Seahawks, 2nd Round - No. 40 Overall:

Career Highlights: Played in 42 games; made 87 tackles; tallied 19.5 tackles for loss; 15 sacks (9th in program history); forced three fumbles; broke up three passes 2021 Season: Started nine of 13 games; made 34 tackles (26 solo) and led team in tackles for loss (10) and sacks (7); forced one fumble; - All-Big Ten Second Team - Senior Bowl National Team Player of the Game

Daniel Faalele, Baltimore Ravens, 4th Round - No. 110 Overall:

Career Highlights: Played right tackle; started in 31 of 34 games he participated in; Gophers had a 23-11 record in games he played. 2021 Season: Started 12 of 13 games at right tackle; offense totaled 4,681 yards and 25.5 points per game; rushed for a two-yard touchdown against West Virginia; - All-Big Ten First Team (coaches) - First Gopher lineman to be selected since 2006 (Greg Eslinger/Mark Setterstorm). - Reunited with former Gopher Rashad Bateman on the Ravens.

Esezi Otomewo, Minnesota Vikings, 5th Round - No. 165 Overall:

Career Highlights: Started 20 of 46 games; made 81 tackles and 7.5 sacks 2021 Season: Started all 13 games; made 30 tackles; 4.5 tackles for loss; 3 sacks; one safety; All-Big Ten Honorable Mention - First Gopher to be selected by the Vikings since 2010 (Nate Triplett).

Ko Keift, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 6th Round - No. 218 Overall:

Career Highlights: Played in 49 games, recording 12 receptions for 166-yads and two touchdowns. 2021 Season: Started all 13 games; recorded 7 receptions for 101-yards and one touchdown - All-Big Ten Honorable Mention in 2021 - Will join former teammates Antoine Winfield, Jr. and Tyler Johnson in Tampa Bay

Undrafted Free Agent Deals: