VANCOUVER – After Ryan Johnson became the 21st Gopher Hockey player selected in the first round on Friday, four more signed University of Minnesota men’s hockey players had their names called on Saturday as the 2019 NHL Entry Draft wrapped up at Rogers Arena.

Jackson LaCombe (Anahiem Ducks), Mike Koster (Toronto Maple Leafs), Ben Brinkman (Dallas Stars) and Bryce Brodzinski (Philadelphia Flyers) represented Gopher Hockey in the final six rounds of this year’s draft. With a total of five signed prospects selected in 2019, the University of Minnesota has now boasted a prospect in 18-consecutive NHL Entry Drafts and 45 of the last 46 events.

A native of Eden Prairie, Minn., LaCombe was selected in the second round (39th overall) by the Anaheim Ducks, becoming the first Gopher Hockey prospect ever selected with the 39th overall pick and the University of Minnesota’s highest ever selection by Anaheim. The incoming freshman is just the second Maroon & Gold defenseman selected by Anaheim after Jordan Leopold in 1999 while he is the fifth Gopher selected by the organization, joining Blake McLaughlin (2018), Jack Perbix (2018), Brent Gates Jr. (2015) and Jordan Leopold (1999). LaCombe joins the Gophers after spending four years at Shattuck-St. Mary’s including two seasons on the school’s prep team. He earned All-USA Boys Hockey First Team honors after setting a Shattuck-St. Mary’s record for points by a defenseman with 89 last season.

A native of Chaska, Minn., Koster was selected in the fifth round (146th overall) by the Toronto Maple Leafs, becoming the first Maroon & Gold player ever selected with the 146th overall pick. The defenseman is the third University of Minnesota prospect to be selected by Toronto after Reggie Berg (1996) and Darby Hendrickson (1990). A product of Chaska High School, Koster led the state in scoring by a defenseman with 20 goals and 41 assists and earned All-USA Boys Hockey First Team honors. A two-year captain for the Hawks, he was this year's recipient of the Reed Larson Award, given to the top senior boys hockey defenseman in the state of Minnesota, as well as a finalist for the Mr. Hockey Award. Koster has also spent time with the Tri-City Storm in the United States Hockey League.

A native of Edina, Minn., Brinkman was selected in the sixth round (173rd overall) by the Dallas Stars, making the soon to be sophomore the 24th all-time Gopher Hockey selection by the Stars organization (most among all NHL teams). As the youngest player in college hockey last season, Brinkman skated in all 38 games for the Maroon & Gold while recording seven points (one goal, six assists). The defenseman led the team with a plus/minus rating of plus-11. Prior to joining the University of Minnesota, Brinkman played at Edina High School for three years and served as team captain in his final two seasons. He was a 2018 first team all-state selection and a 2018 All-USA Boys Hockey Second Team honoree.

A native of Blaine, Minn., Brodzinski was selected in the seventh round (196th) overall by the Philadelphia Flyers. The first University of Minnesota prospect ever taken at No. 196, Brodzinski is the eighth Gopher Hockey prospect selected by the Flyers organization. Additionally, Bryce and Michael Brodzinski are the seventh set of Gophers brothers selected in NHL Entry Drafts. Brodzinski joins the Gophers after earning the 2019 Mr. Hockey Award as the top senior boys hockey player in the state of Minnesota. A product of Blaine High School, the forward was also honored as the All-USA Boys Hockey Player of the Year and an All-USA Boys Hockey First Team selection. The senior captain tallied 36 goals and 55 assists in his final prep season before spending time with the Omaha Lancers in the United States Hockey League.