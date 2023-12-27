Four thoughts as Gophers complete 2023 season; looking ahead to 2024
On Tuesday, Minnesota concluded their 2023 season with a 30-24 victory in the Quick Lane Bowl over Bowling Green, extending their postseason winning streak to seven games. Below, we present four thoughts on the Gophers' triumph against Bowling Green, reflect on their season as a whole, and look ahead to the 2024 season.
1. A quality ending to a rather disappointing season
Entering the season, there were high expectations surrounding this Minnesota team. Not College Football Playoff level high but to the point that the Gophers were expected to still be among the best in the Big Ten West and compete for a Big Ten West title. Unfortunately for P.J. Fleck and the entire Gophers program, it didn't play out that way.
That being said, to finish the season off with a win is a nice building block for the Gophers to use heading into the offseason though plenty of work needs to be done.
The passing game can only go up, throughout the season, and the passing attack was among the worst in the country, Athan Kaliakmanis expected to be the quarterback who elevated the Gophers' offense simply did not have the skill set required to do so. The defense which was expected to be the strength of the team, had a disappointing season of its own, allowing over 26 points per game. Though they were put into some seriously poor situations on a routine basis by the offense and their 368.4 yards per game which ranked top-60 in the country was more indicative of what they were this season. That being said, landing within just the top 60 and not the top 10, 20, or 30 is a disappointment in itself as well.
It's going to be a long offseason for the Gophers, Fleck, and company have plenty of self-scouting to do this offseason, plenty of corrections will need to be made, and of course improvements, because if not, the Gophers could be starting at a very tough 2024 season. More on that later.
That being said, back to the win. It may not have been pretty which fits the bill of the Gophers this season when they did win but at the end of the day, a win is a win and to P.J. Fleck, there are no ugly wins.
The Gophers' offense as expected was carried by their rushing attack while Cole Kramer posted a service academy stat line in the passing game, completing 8-of-16 passes for 26 yards, two touchdowns, and one interception. No matter the yardage whether be his 26 yards or Bowling Green's Connor Bazelak's 221 yards, at the end of the day, it was Kramer and the Gophers who came out on top.
The defense had a solid day overall, outside the opening 46-yard score by Bowling Green, the Gophers did a decent job at limiting the big plays though Bowling Green's 5.1 yards per play was probably higher than the Gophers would like to have it. At the end of the day, when you keep your opponent to barely 300 total yards of offense and for the Gophers, it was enough on Tuesday.
But again, it's a good building block win for the Gophers heading into the offseason and it will allow them to carry some positive momentum into the offseason and into 2024.
2. Darius Taylor continues to be the real deal
Freshman running back Darius Taylor spent much of his first season with the Gophers banged up but was able to get healthy and play in Tuesday's bowl game before having his biggest game of the season, totaling 208 yards and a touchdown across 35 carries.
It was a perfect way for the Michigan native to end his 2023 season as when on the field, he proved to be not just one of the Big Ten's best running backs but one of the best running backs in the country. It's safe to say that to a degree, the Gophers in 2024 will only go as far as Taylor takes them.
In his five games as Minnesota's starting/primary running back, Taylor totaled 193, 138, 198, 59, and 208 yards. The lone non-100+ yard performance coming against the Iowa Hawkeyes, outside of that game, Taylor was unstoppable and averaged 5.8 yards per carry this season.
The former four-star prospect was one we believed could make an instant impact this season and not only did he meet our expectations but surely surpassed them by miles. Taylor was one of the few bright spots of this Minnesota team in 2023 and perhaps is what fans are most excited to watch again come next fall.
3. The passing attack needs to make a big jump in 2024
While Taylor and the Gophers' run game will remain the focal point of the offense, the Gophers' passing attack must take a step forward in 2024. With the addition of Max Brosmer to the quarterback room, the Gophers' chances of doing so seem high.
Athan Kaliamanis just simply didn't take that step forward in his development that was needed and as a result, the Gophers' passing attack throughout the season was lackluster and ineffective for a majority of the season.
Brosmer was one of the FCS's top quarterbacks before transferring into the program and we've discussed what he could bring to the Gophers, here. On paper, Brosmer enters next season as one of the top six or seven quarterbacks in the Big Ten which will be a huge improvement upon where Athan Kaliakmanis played this season which would've been among the bottom two or three quarterbacks in the conference.
While the Gophes will lose talent such as Brevyn Spann-Ford and Chris Autman-Bell, they return a good deal of wide receiver talent in 2024 as well. Daniel Jackson has the capabilities to be a 1,000+ yard wide receiver next season after recording 59 receptions for 831 yards this season. Elijah Spencer and Lemeke Brockington have both flashed potential as well and the Gophers will look toward the likes of Kenric Lanier, Kristen Hoskins, TJ McWilliams, and others to take a step forward this offseason as well. The Gophers have also been active in the transfer portal at the wide receiver position and could look to add to the room from the portal in time for the summer as well.
4. The 2024 season will have plenty of challenges and intrigue
In case you were wondering, there are only 246 days until Minnesota Golden Gophers football returns. The Gophers will kick off their 2024 season on August 29 against the North Carolina Tar Heels at home. This marks the beginning of what promises to be an interesting season in the Big Ten, especially with the Pac-12's Oregon, UCLA, USC, and Washington making the jump.
For Minnesota, the schedule presents both challenges and intrigue. The season opener against North Carolina will be particularly interesting, with both teams featuring new starting quarterbacks. Drake Maye has departed for the NFL, and Athan Kaliakmanis has left the Gophers, making way for New Hampshire transfer Max Brosmer as the likely starter.
Following their season opener, they'll have two easier opponents in Rhode Island and Nevada before facing rival Iowa, also at home on September 21. Starting the season with four straight home games is nice for the Gophers, no doubt about that but it also means, the rest of the schedule will be pretty heavy in terms of traveling.
That being said, what are the Hawkeyes going to be in 2024? Who will their offensive coordinator be? Will it even matter who the offensive coordinator is? We know the Hawkeyes will have a dominant defense but just how good will they be?
To end September, they'll travel to Ann Arbor to face Michigan. We'll see who returns and doesn't return for the Wolverines in 2024 but it's safe to assume that the Big Ten champions will once again be a formidable opponent next season.
Immediately after the Michigan game, the Gophers will host USC on October 5, adding intrigue with uncertainties surrounding the Trojans' starting quarterback and the potential improvement of their defense.
Perhaps the "easiest" four-game stretch will be at UCLA, vs Maryland, at Illinois, and at Rutgers but by no means is that any easy stretch. UCLA will have a high-quality defense and their offense probably could only take a step forward while Maryland, Illinois, and Rutgers should all prove to be quality opponents albeit not "dangerous" opponents.
To conclude the season, back-to-back games against Penn State and Wisconsin await. Penn State is anticipated to be among the Big Ten's top four programs, vying for a spot in the College Football Playoffs. Meanwhile, Wisconsin aims for a big step in the second year of the Luke Fickell era.
What is a fair expectation for Minnesota in 2024? How will the offense improve this offseason? How will the new defensive coordinator eventually gel with the players and can the Gophers bounce back from a disappointing 2023 season? Let us know in the Inside Gopher Nation forum your early best guess at what the Gophers' record in 2024 will be.
Aug. 29 - vs North Carolina
Sep. 7 - vs Rhode Island
Sep. 14 - vs. Nevada
Sep. 21 - vs. Iowa
Sep. 28 - at Michigan
Oct. 5 - vs USC
Oct. 12 - at UCLA
BYE WEEK
Oct 26 - vs Maryland
Nov. 2 - at Illinois
Nov. 9 - at Rutgers
BYE WEEK
Nov. 23 - vs Penn State
Nov. 30 - at Wisconsin
