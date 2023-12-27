On Tuesday, Minnesota concluded their 2023 season with a 30-24 victory in the Quick Lane Bowl over Bowling Green, extending their postseason winning streak to seven games. Below, we present four thoughts on the Gophers' triumph against Bowling Green, reflect on their season as a whole, and look ahead to the 2024 season.



1. A quality ending to a rather disappointing season

Entering the season, there were high expectations surrounding this Minnesota team. Not College Football Playoff level high but to the point that the Gophers were expected to still be among the best in the Big Ten West and compete for a Big Ten West title. Unfortunately for P.J. Fleck and the entire Gophers program, it didn't play out that way. That being said, to finish the season off with a win is a nice building block for the Gophers to use heading into the offseason though plenty of work needs to be done. The passing game can only go up, throughout the season, and the passing attack was among the worst in the country, Athan Kaliakmanis expected to be the quarterback who elevated the Gophers' offense simply did not have the skill set required to do so. The defense which was expected to be the strength of the team, had a disappointing season of its own, allowing over 26 points per game. Though they were put into some seriously poor situations on a routine basis by the offense and their 368.4 yards per game which ranked top-60 in the country was more indicative of what they were this season. That being said, landing within just the top 60 and not the top 10, 20, or 30 is a disappointment in itself as well. It's going to be a long offseason for the Gophers, Fleck, and company have plenty of self-scouting to do this offseason, plenty of corrections will need to be made, and of course improvements, because if not, the Gophers could be starting at a very tough 2024 season. More on that later. That being said, back to the win. It may not have been pretty which fits the bill of the Gophers this season when they did win but at the end of the day, a win is a win and to P.J. Fleck, there are no ugly wins. The Gophers' offense as expected was carried by their rushing attack while Cole Kramer posted a service academy stat line in the passing game, completing 8-of-16 passes for 26 yards, two touchdowns, and one interception. No matter the yardage whether be his 26 yards or Bowling Green's Connor Bazelak's 221 yards, at the end of the day, it was Kramer and the Gophers who came out on top. The defense had a solid day overall, outside the opening 46-yard score by Bowling Green, the Gophers did a decent job at limiting the big plays though Bowling Green's 5.1 yards per play was probably higher than the Gophers would like to have it. At the end of the day, when you keep your opponent to barely 300 total yards of offense and for the Gophers, it was enough on Tuesday.

But again, it's a good building block win for the Gophers heading into the offseason and it will allow them to carry some positive momentum into the offseason and into 2024.

2. Darius Taylor continues to be the real deal

Freshman running back Darius Taylor spent much of his first season with the Gophers banged up but was able to get healthy and play in Tuesday's bowl game before having his biggest game of the season, totaling 208 yards and a touchdown across 35 carries. It was a perfect way for the Michigan native to end his 2023 season as when on the field, he proved to be not just one of the Big Ten's best running backs but one of the best running backs in the country. It's safe to say that to a degree, the Gophers in 2024 will only go as far as Taylor takes them. In his five games as Minnesota's starting/primary running back, Taylor totaled 193, 138, 198, 59, and 208 yards. The lone non-100+ yard performance coming against the Iowa Hawkeyes, outside of that game, Taylor was unstoppable and averaged 5.8 yards per carry this season. The former four-star prospect was one we believed could make an instant impact this season and not only did he meet our expectations but surely surpassed them by miles. Taylor was one of the few bright spots of this Minnesota team in 2023 and perhaps is what fans are most excited to watch again come next fall.

3. The passing attack needs to make a big jump in 2024

While Taylor and the Gophers' run game will remain the focal point of the offense, the Gophers' passing attack must take a step forward in 2024. With the addition of Max Brosmer to the quarterback room, the Gophers' chances of doing so seem high. Athan Kaliamanis just simply didn't take that step forward in his development that was needed and as a result, the Gophers' passing attack throughout the season was lackluster and ineffective for a majority of the season. Brosmer was one of the FCS's top quarterbacks before transferring into the program and we've discussed what he could bring to the Gophers, here. On paper, Brosmer enters next season as one of the top six or seven quarterbacks in the Big Ten which will be a huge improvement upon where Athan Kaliakmanis played this season which would've been among the bottom two or three quarterbacks in the conference. While the Gophes will lose talent such as Brevyn Spann-Ford and Chris Autman-Bell, they return a good deal of wide receiver talent in 2024 as well. Daniel Jackson has the capabilities to be a 1,000+ yard wide receiver next season after recording 59 receptions for 831 yards this season. Elijah Spencer and Lemeke Brockington have both flashed potential as well and the Gophers will look toward the likes of Kenric Lanier, Kristen Hoskins, TJ McWilliams, and others to take a step forward this offseason as well. The Gophers have also been active in the transfer portal at the wide receiver position and could look to add to the room from the portal in time for the summer as well.

4. The 2024 season will have plenty of challenges and intrigue