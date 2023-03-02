Asuma, a three-star prospect out of Iron (MN) picked the Gophers over seven other offers in Butler, Hampton, Iowa, Iowa State, Nebraska, TCU, and Xavier.

A good day got even better for Ben Johnson and his Minnesota men's basketball program on Thursday night when in-state point guard Isaac Asuma announced his commitment to the program.

The Gophers have been recruiting Asuma for quite a while, offering him late last spring. Just after his offer, TGR caught up with the Minnesota native who said, "What it felt like, it was just amazing. Just a blessing to get an offer from my hometown state. It was just a really cool feeling."

So far through 22 games in his junior season for Cherry, Asuma is averaging 20.6 points per game as well as 8.5 rebounds and 6.0 assists. A strong follow-up to his sophomore season in which he averaged 27.3 points, he also averaged 25.1 points as a freshman for Cherry in 2020-21.

For his career, Asuma has already totaled over 2,500 points, 900 rebounds, and 600 assists, firmly giving him the potential of totaling over 3,00 points and 1,000 rebounds with his senior season left to play.

As Asuma is a good start for the Gophers' 2024 recruiting class that still features top targets such as Minneapolis (MN) native Daniel Freitag, Milwaukee (MN) small forward Kon Knueppel, Minneapolis (MN) power forward Jackson McAndrew, and Studio City (CA) guard Trent Perry among others.