Minnesota (4-1) fresh off their bye week will look to get back into the win column on Saturday afternoon when they take on No. 24 Illinois Fighting Illini (5-1).

The last time out, the Golden Gophers suffered their first loss of the 2022 season, falling to the Purdue Boilermakers 20-10. Illinois, on the other hand, defeated Iowa 9-6.

A win on Saturday would get the Gophers back in the right direction before heading to Happy Valley next week for a showdown against Penn State in their annual White Out. A loss, however, would put PJ Fleck's program in a tough spot when it comes to their dreams of winning the Big Ten West, likely putting them in a spot where they would have to win out to win the rest of their schedule to win the West.