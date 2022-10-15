GAMEDAY CENTRAL 2022 - Week 7: Minnesota vs Illinois
Minnesota (4-1) fresh off their bye week will look to get back into the win column on Saturday afternoon when they take on No. 24 Illinois Fighting Illini (5-1).
The last time out, the Golden Gophers suffered their first loss of the 2022 season, falling to the Purdue Boilermakers 20-10. Illinois, on the other hand, defeated Iowa 9-6.
A win on Saturday would get the Gophers back in the right direction before heading to Happy Valley next week for a showdown against Penn State in their annual White Out. A loss, however, would put PJ Fleck's program in a tough spot when it comes to their dreams of winning the Big Ten West, likely putting them in a spot where they would have to win out to win the rest of their schedule to win the West.
Game Information:
Minnesota Golden Gophers (4-1, 0-1) at No.24 Illinois Fighting Illini
Saturday, October 15 || 11:00 CT || Memorial Stadium || Champaign, IL
TV: Big Ten Network || Radio: 100.2 KFAN | KTCN 1130 AM || ONLINE
Spread: Minnesota -6.5 || Over/Under: 39.5
WEATHER REPORT:
It's supposed to be a cool day in Champlaign, with a high of 64 towards mid-afternoon but throughout the game, it will be in the low 60s. No precipitation is expected during the game but wind speed will be around 10-15 mph with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Injury Report:
Minnesota is relatively healthy but will be without star WR Chris Autman-Bell who suffered a season-ending knee injury against Colorado.
