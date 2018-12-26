Paul Johnson is coaching his final game at Georgia Tech today. His Yellow Jackets are 7-5 with their best wins aga. Georgia Tech has an excellent run game -- they lead the nation in rushing yards per game and are 12th in rushing yards per attempt -- but have struggled defensively, both in the run and pass game.

Quarterbacks TaQuon Marshall and Tobias Oliver are as much of running backs as they are quarterbacks. They're fast and agile and are the Yellow Jackets' two leading rushers. In Georgia Tech's flexbone offense, there are three others in the backfield: two A-backs and a B-back. The A-backs are behind the tackles. They're often put in motion pre-snap and are usually the ones optioning out with the quarterback on triple options. The B-back is lined up behind the quarterback with his hand in the dirt. Georgia Tech's offense has three base plays: the dive (hand-off to the B-back), sweep (pitch to A-back who goes in motion pre-snap), and triple option. Georgia Tech's offensive line is decent in the run game but has struggled in the pass game, which makes sense as they were recruited to almost exclusively run block. Georgia Tech has only thrown the ball for 100+ yards four times this season, and against Virginia Tech, they only attempted one pass which fell incomplete.

Georgia Tech fired former Minnesota DC Ted Roof after last season and brought in Appalachian State DC Nate Woody, who had a great track record with the Mountaineers. The defense hasn't been as strong in Atlanta. Georgia Tech plays a 3-4, and defensive end Anree Saint-Amour is the best player in the front seven. The linebackers have struggled to tackle, as the highest-rated tackling grade among their starters is 54.7. GT plays a lot of Cover 3 and Cover 4, so they are among the best in the ACC at not giving up big plays but are among the worst otherwise.