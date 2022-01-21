GET THE INSIDE SCOOP EVERY DAY WITH YOUR PREMIUM SUBSCRIPTION!

Springfield (OH) wide receiver Anthony Brown kicked off Minnesota's 2023 class in a big way last September when the four-star prospect made his pledge to PJ Fleck and company.

Being the caliber of player that he is, his commitment was obviously not going to stop other schools from recruiting him. Cincinnati, Penn State, and many others are still staying on Brown, and have even been able to get him on campus for visits.

Regardless, Brown tells The Gopher Report he is locked in with Minnesota, and shared all the latest with us below.