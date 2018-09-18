The Rockwall (TX) quarterback showed out in his teams 49-34 victory. Clark is a clear nomination to try to win his second TGR Gopher Commit of the Week award of the year as he totaled 369 yards on 26-37 passing to go along with 4 passing touchdowns and 2 touchdowns on the ground. Clark is also up for Player of the Week on dallasnews.com and you are able to vote once an hour until Thursday.

Minnesota powerhouse Eden Prairie bounced back following their 14-0 loss last week to Lakeville North to take down Prior Lake 35-12. Stats are not currently available, but here is a video recap of the Eagles' victory. Recap video shows 20 and 48-yard touchdown passes from Kramer along with other highlights, showing his proficiency on the run and in the play-action.

Trey Potts was electric in Williamsport's (PA) victory. On the ground Potts ran for 251 yards and 4 touchdowns. In the return game, he had a 76 yard kick return for a touchdown as well as catching 2 passes for 32 yards. Potts is up for nomination for TGR Gopher Commit of the Week.

Treyson Potts dazzled, totaling more than 400 all-purpose yards and 5 touchdowns. Potts ran for 251 yards and 4 scores, returned a kickoff 76 yards for another score and caught 2 passes for 32 yards. He has 11 touchdowns in 3 games this year scored 3 ways #piaa — chris masse (@docmasse) September 15, 2018

The Desert Pines running back showed off his speed in his teams 40-11 victory over Liberty as he amassed a total of 100 yards on the ground to go along with 3 touchdowns. Wiley quote in Article from NevadaPreps.com: "I'm back and I'm coming stronger from ever," said Wiley, the Minnesota commit who sat out last season as a transfer from Silverado. "Everybody forgot who about Cameron Wiley is, and I want to make sure my name is brought back up."

In a dominating 49-7 Springfield (OH) victory, his team ran for a total of 464 yards so there wasn't much need for the speedy receiver through the air as his team rattled off several long touchdown runs that cut drives short. Brown-Stephens caught 1 pass for 16 yards, and had 1 rushing attempt for 7 yards.

Cretin-Derham Hall fell 20-17 to Woodbury in their first loss of the 2018 season. Udoibok's highlights show a big first down catch where he displays his speed and after catch ability.

Guedett and No. 1 ranked Washington (IL) had a faceoff against the No. 2 team in the state, Dunlap, and they took care of business with ease winning 35-6. The offensive line played a huge role in the win, as 329 of the teams 379 yards came on the ground PJStar.com article: No. 1 with a Bullet; Washington dominates Dunlap 35-6

St. Croix Falls (WI) picked up their first win of the season against Cameron in dominating 62-26 victory.

The Christian Brothers (MO) defensive end continued his big season for Missouri's top ranked team. In their 49-14 road victory of DeSmet Jesuit, Anderson had no trouble getting to the quarterback and controlling the line of scrimmage accumulating 3 sacks, and 4 tackles. Anderson compiled a highlight tape of is first four games.

Lutheran North (MO) has been fighting a tough cross-state schedule to begin the season. In their first in-state game of the season they showed they're still one of the best teams in the state despite their 1-3 record with a 49-10 victory over Westminster Christian. Harris shared his highlights of the start of the season thus far, and he gets his stats at the end of the season.

Lee County (GA) moved to 5-0 following a 50-0 victory over Southwest. Griffin's highlights include 3 tackles, a tackle for loss, and a fumble recovery. This week's highlights show an impressive motor and deceptive quickness for his size.

Plant City (FL) moved to 4-0 following his teams 56-28 victory over Lennard that included a 2nd quarter with a combined 48 points scored between the two teams. Gordon had a big game defensively, totaling 7 total tackles, 6 solo and 1 of them assisted, to go along with a tackle for loss and a sack.

Garfield Heights (OH) improved to 4-0 on the season with a 53-14 win over Rhodes. Willis is the leader of a defense that has only allowed 10 points per game thus far. Willis had several tackles in the game, as well as a fumble recovery that he returned for a touchdown.

Nubin and St. Charles North(IL) moved to 3-1 on the season following their 24-13 road victory over Geneva. Nubin did it all for his team. On offense, he carried the ball 4 times for 43 yards and a touchdown to go with 2 catches for 31 yards. Defensively Nubin collected two tackles and had solid coverage on his man all game long. He also blocked a field goal.

Largo (FL) improved to 3-1 on the season following a shutout 37-0 victory over Dixie Hollins. In the game, Brown had 7 total tackles to go along with a pass deflection. On offense, Brown got the ball 1 time, and brought it for a 15-yard rushing touchdown. He was also named a Blue-Grey All-American this week.

#Gophers commit Solomon Brown (@ksb_xxvii) was selected to play in this year's #BlueGreyFootball All-American Bowl at Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Raymond James Stadium. pic.twitter.com/ojG3B4o4V0 — Blue-Grey Football (@BlueGreyFB) September 15, 2018

Riverview (FL) fell to 1-4 on the season following a tough 41-25 loss to Palm Harbor. Robinson played on both sides of the ball. On offense he totaled 5 catches for close to 60 yards, and on defense he had 3 tackles including a forced fumble.