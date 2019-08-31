Gopher Film Review: Defense versus SDSU
INITIAL THOUGHTS:· Give a lot of credit to the South Dakota State offensive staff. Their style is incredibly creative with tons of motions and reads and it put Minnesota in tough positions all nigh...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news