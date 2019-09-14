Gopher Gameday Central
Time: 2:30 PM CT
TV: Big Ten Network -- Joe Beninati (play-by-play), Stanley Jackson (analyst)
Radio: KFAN
Vegas line: Minnesota by 16.5
ESPN NumberFire line: Minnesota by 8.8
SP+: Minnesota No. 42, Georgia Southern No. 93
Massey Composite: Minnesota No. 31, Georgia Southern No. 82
TeamRankings: Minnesota No. 49, Georgia Southern No. 106
Massey prediction: Minnesota by 15 with an 84% chance of Minnesota victory
TeamRankings prediction: Minnesota by 16.7 with a 92.5% chance of Minnesota victory
ESPN FPI prediction: 91.2% chance of Minnesota victory
