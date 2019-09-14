Time: 2:30 PM CT

TV: Big Ten Network -- Joe Beninati (play-by-play), Stanley Jackson (analyst)

Radio: KFAN

Vegas line: Minnesota by 16.5

ESPN NumberFire line: Minnesota by 8.8

SP+: Minnesota No. 42, Georgia Southern No. 93

Massey Composite: Minnesota No. 31, Georgia Southern No. 82

TeamRankings: Minnesota No. 49, Georgia Southern No. 106

Massey prediction: Minnesota by 15 with an 84% chance of Minnesota victory

TeamRankings prediction: Minnesota by 16.7 with a 92.5% chance of Minnesota victory

ESPN FPI prediction: 91.2% chance of Minnesota victory