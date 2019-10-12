News More News
Time: 6:30 PM CT
TV: FS1 -- Brian Custer (play-by-play), Robert Smith (analyst)
Radio: KFAN

Quarterback Adrian Martinez (2) traveled with the team but got hurt and might not play. Backup Noah Vedral (16) may start in place of him.
LINES & RANKINGS

Vegas line: Minnesota by 7.5
SP+: Minnesota No. 26, Nebraska No. 39
Massey Composite: Minnesota No. 33, Nebraska No. 55
TeamRankings: Minnesota No. 55, Nebraska No. 45

NEBRASKA 2019 RESULTS & STATISTICAL LEADERS

W 35-21 vs. South Alabama
L 34-31 OT at Colorado
W 44-8 vs. Northern Illinois
W 42-38 at Illinois
L 48-7 vs. #5 Ohio State
W 13-10 vs. Nebraska

Passing

Adrian Martinez: 88/146 (60.3%), 1245 yards, 7 TD, 5 INT

Rushing

Adrian Martinez: 85 carries, 341 yards (4.0 ypc), 3 TD
Dedrick Mills: 67 carries, 322 yards (4.8 ypc), 6 TD
Maurice Washington: 44 carries, 278 yards (6.3 ypc), 1 TD
Wan'Dale Robinson: 43 carries, 190 yards (4.4 ypc), 2 TD

Receiving

JD Spielman: 21 receptions, 410 yards, 1 TD
Wan'Dale Robinson: 25 receptions, 326 yards, 2 TD
Jack Stoll: 11 receptions, 157 yards, 1 TD
Maurice Washington: 11 receptions, 157 yards, 2 TD
Kanawai Noa: 7 receptions, 74 yards, 1 TD

