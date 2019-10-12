Gopher Gameday Central
Time: 6:30 PM CT
TV: FS1 -- Brian Custer (play-by-play), Robert Smith (analyst)
Radio: KFAN
PREGAME READS
-- Scouting Notebook: Nebraska
-- Behind Enemy Lines: Nebraska
-- Facts & Figures: Minnesota vs. Nebraska
-- Starters as Recruits: Nebraska at Minnesota
-- Video & Transcript: Fleck previews Nebraska
-- Transcript: Scott Frost previews Minnesota
-- Transcript: Husker players preview Minnesota
-- Rankings, Lines, Bowl Projections: Nebraska Week
-- Keys to victory, HOL score predictions from Husker Online
-- Unbeaten Gophers embrace cold night game vs. Huskers from the Associated Press
LINES & RANKINGS
Vegas line: Minnesota by 7.5
SP+: Minnesota No. 26, Nebraska No. 39
Massey Composite: Minnesota No. 33, Nebraska No. 55
TeamRankings: Minnesota No. 55, Nebraska No. 45
NEBRASKA 2019 RESULTS & STATISTICAL LEADERS
W 35-21 vs. South Alabama
L 34-31 OT at Colorado
W 44-8 vs. Northern Illinois
W 42-38 at Illinois
L 48-7 vs. #5 Ohio State
W 13-10 vs. Nebraska
Passing
Adrian Martinez: 88/146 (60.3%), 1245 yards, 7 TD, 5 INT
Rushing
Adrian Martinez: 85 carries, 341 yards (4.0 ypc), 3 TD
Dedrick Mills: 67 carries, 322 yards (4.8 ypc), 6 TD
Maurice Washington: 44 carries, 278 yards (6.3 ypc), 1 TD
Wan'Dale Robinson: 43 carries, 190 yards (4.4 ypc), 2 TD
Receiving
JD Spielman: 21 receptions, 410 yards, 1 TD
Wan'Dale Robinson: 25 receptions, 326 yards, 2 TD
Jack Stoll: 11 receptions, 157 yards, 1 TD
Maurice Washington: 11 receptions, 157 yards, 2 TD
Kanawai Noa: 7 receptions, 74 yards, 1 TD