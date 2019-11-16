Gopher Gameday Central
Time: 3 PM CT at Kinnick Stadium
TV: FOX -- Joe Davis (play-by-play), Brock Huard (analyst), Bruce Feldman (reporter)
Radio: KFAN, Sirus/XM 83
LINES & RANKINGS
Vegas line: Iowa by 3
SP+: Minnesota No. 13, Iowa No. 23
Massey Composite: Minnesota No. 8, Iowa No. 20
TeamRankings prediction: Iowa by 2.6 with a 28.1% chance of Minnesota victory
S&P+ prediction: Minnesota by 2.6 with a 56% chance of Minnesota victory
Massey Composite prediction: Iowa by 6 with a 35% chance of Minnesota victory
IOWA RESULTS & STATISTICAL LEADERS
W 38-14 vs. Miami (OH)
W 30-0 vs. Rutgers
W 18-17 at Iowa State
W 48-3 vs. Middle Tennessee
L 10-3 at #19 Michigan
L 17-12 vs. #10 Penn State
W 26-20 vs. Purdue
W 20-0 at Northwestern
L 24-22 at #13 Wisconsin
Passing
Nate Stanley: 176/290 (60.7%), 2158 yards, 12 TD, 5 INT
Rushing
Mekhi Sargent: 102 carries, 464 yards (4.5 ypc), 4 TD
Toren Young: 71 carries, 401 yards (5.6 ypc), 1 TD
Tyler Goodson (QUESTIONABLE): 69 carries, 342 yards (5.0 YPC), 1 TD
Receiving
Ihmir Smith-Marsette: 33 receptions, 490 yards, 3 TD
Tyrone Tracy Jr.: 22 receptions, 436 yards, 3 TD
Brandon Smith: 33 receptions, 407 yards, 4 TD
Nico Ragaini: 37 receptions, 316 yards, 1 TD
Tyler Goodson: 20 receptions, 143 yards
Mekhi Sargent: 13 receptions, 139 yards