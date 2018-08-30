Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2018-08-30 14:21:31 -0500') }} football Edit

Gopher Gameday Central

V7rbw1t0m6tp1kcf1puk
Matt Jessen-Howard • TheGopherReport.com
@mjessenhoward
Publisher

TGR subscribers can join our game thread here!

PREGAME COVERAGE

-- Matchup Preview: Gophers vs. New Mexico State

-- Facts & Figures: New Mexico State

-- Film Room: New Mexico State Defense

-- First Look: New Mexico State

-- Behind Enemy Lines: James Martin from The Round Up

-- Behind Enemy Lines: Jason Groves from the Las Cruces Sun-News

-- Recap: PJ Fleck with Paul Allen at the State Fair

-- Transcript: Zack Annexstad on ESPN

-- Presser recap: Rodney Smith and Thomas Barber

-- Weekly presser: PJ Fleck previews NMSU, talks Annexstad, culture, and more

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}