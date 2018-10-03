Gopher Wrestling will honor special guest, and NFL Hall of Famer, Tony Dungy at their Gala on Nov., 17 at the Golden Valley Country Club.



Dungy will be on hand to celebrate and usher Gopher wrestling along their path as the program continues to make significant enhancements to their facilities within the new Athletes Village.

“We are humbly honored to have the support of Tony Dungy,” head coach Brandon Eggum said. “Tony's influence on my approach to coaching has been tremendous. Men of great character create great teams, teams they call a family. Coaching with encouragement has helped me build relationships, trust, confidence, and performance with our athletes.”

Dungy was a part of the Gopher football program from 1973-76 and was the team captain in 1976. He was named Minnesota’s MVP in 1975 and 1976 and was a two-time Academic All-Big Ten selection. He was inducted into the M Club Hall of Fame in 1998.

After completing his collegiate career, Dungy won Super Bowl XIII as a player with the Pittsburgh Steelers and led the Indianapolis Colts to a Super Bowl title in 2007 as their head coach. Dungy later was the seventh former Gopher to enter the NFL Hall of Fame when he was inducted in 2016.

The University of Minnesota Wrestling Gala will serve as a fundraiser to support Gopher wrestling. The wrestling program will be using these funds to support projects that enhance the experience of their student-athletes as well as to continue to improve their facilities. The Gala will consist of speeches from Eggum, Dungy and will include a silent auction.