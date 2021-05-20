Gophers add grad transfer center Charlie Daniels from SFA

Minnesota added their seventh transfer to the roster on Thursday with the commitment of Stephen F. Austin center Charlie Daniels.

In 21 games last season, Daniels averaged 4.6 points and 3.5 rebounds for the Lumberjacks. As a junior, he appeared in 29 games for SFA while 4 points and 2.7 rebounds per contest.

Daniels started his collegiate career at Indian River State College, where he was named All-Southern Conference second-team during the 2018-19 season. He started 27 games and averaged 10.6 points and led the team with 7.3 rebounds per game.

A Jacksonville, Florida native, Daniels played his prep ball at The Potter's House Christian Academy.

Daniels is a graduate transfer that has one-year of eligibility remaining.

He joins Jamison Battle (George Washington), Luke Loewe (William & Mary), E.J. Stephens (Lafayette), Sean Sutherlin (New Hampshire), Parker Fox (Northern State), and Payton Willis (Charleston) as transfer additions to first-year head coach Ben Johnson's roster for next season.

Isaiah Ihnen is the only holdover from last year's team and three-star center Treyton Thompson will be an incoming freshman for the Gophers next season.

Fox is recovering from surgery from an ACL, meniscus injury and is expected to be unavailable for the upcoming season.