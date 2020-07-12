Gophers among Top 3 for 4-star DE Kyran Montgomery
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
Back on May 30th, four-star defensive end Kyran Montgomery dropped his Top 6 schools that included Arizona State, Boston College, Penn State, Purdue, Missouri, and Minnesota.On Sunday night, he cut...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news