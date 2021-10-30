Gophers cage Northwestern 41-14, become bowl eligible

Before Northwestern could blink an eye, they were down 10-0 with 7:45 remaining in the first quarter.

Two plays later, Mariano Sori-Marin forced a fumble on Northwestern wide receiver Malik Washington, which Gophers defensive back Justin Walley promptly picked up and returned for a 25-yard touchdown.

Minnesota took the opening drive of the game 13 plays for 67 yards that resulted in a Matthew Trickett 26-yard field goal and an early 3-0 lead at the 7:55 mark of the first quarter.

Minnesota never looked backed as they thrashed the Wildcats 41-14 on Saturday reaching bowl eligibility in the process. The Gophers are now 6-2 overall and 4-1 in Big Ten play and in the driver's seat in the West Division.

The Gophers gained 441 yards on offense, including 308 on the ground.

Once again, they were led by the young running back duo of Mar'Keise Irving (110 yards) and Ky Thomas (106) - both rushing for over 100 yards on the day.

Irving scored two touchdowns on the day, including a 41-yard scamper in the fourth quarter that extended the Gophers' advantage to 34-7.

Minnesota's running game was so dominant that even Tanner Morgan scored on a 18-yard run and former linebacker Derek LeCaptain rumbled for a 24-yard touchdown for the Gophers final points of the game in the fourth quarter.

Morgan finished 12 of 17 passing for 134 yards and one interception. Michael Brown-Stephens led Minnesota with four catches for 63 yards while Mariano Sori-Marin tallied 11 tackles and a forced fumble.

Minnesota running back Bryce Williams did suffer a left leg injury in the game and was carted off the field, which leaves the Gophers razor thin at the position in terms of depth.

Offensively, Northwestern was led by running back Evan Hull. The former Maple Grove (Minn.) product rushed for 107 yards. Linebacker Chris Bergin led the Wildcats with 16 tackles.

Minnesota's defense once again flexed their muscles, holding Northwestern to just 241 total yards on the day, including just 98 yards through the air.

The Gophers will return home next Saturday to host Illinois, who are 3-6 overall, 2-4 in the Big Ten and coming off a 20-14 loss at home to Rutgers.