On Tuesday, Minnesota head coach Ben Johnson told Dan Cole on KFAN that Carrington could be "in the mix" for the Gophers on Thursday night against the Michigan Wolverines in Ann Arbor.

After missing a handful of games due to a mental health break, Minnesota guard Braeden Carrington could be back for the Gophers just in time for conference play.

Prior to the Gophers matchup against Ball State on December 12, Carrington announced via X that he would be taking a step away from basketball.

"There's areas of my life I am looking to improve and must step away from the program and put myself first," Carrington said on X. "I plan on returning to the team when the time is right. For now please respect my space and allow me to ultimately do what's best for me. Thank you gopher fans."

Ben Johnson and the program also released a full statement supporting the sophomore guard.

"We fully support Braeden as he takes this time to focus on his mental health," head coach Ben Johnson said in a press release. "Myself, our administration, and our team will do whatever we can to help him and I admire Braedan for his courage. We will be here to assist him every step of the way."

In his 10 games so far this season for the Gophers, Carrington has averaged 5.8 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 1.7 assists per game while averaging 24.7 minutes per contest.

The return of Carrington would be a nice depth boost for the Gophers at the guard position though Mike Mitchell, Cma Christie, and Elijah Hawkins have all stepped up in his absence. It would also be big as the Gohpers recently were able to get star forward Dawson Garcia back from injury as well, giving the Gophers a rather fully healthy lineup heading into Big Ten play.

Minnesota will kick off Big Ten play on Thursday night against the Michigan Wolverines in Ann Arbor. The Wolverines are 6-7 this season including 1-1 in Big Ten play and have lost five of seven heading into Thursday night.