Minnesota erased a 52-37 deficit with 14:04 remaining in regulation by going on a 16-0 run, forcing overtime, and earning a hard-fought 85-80 win over Boston College in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge on Tuesday night.

The star of overtime was Marcus Carr, who scored nine of his 22 points in the extra frame.

Liam Robbins added 14 points and eight rebounds. Freshman guard Jamal Mashburn, Jr. chipped in with 10 points, scoring in double-figures for the first time in his career.

Both Gach scored 16 points and had a team-high nine rebounds.

Wynston Tabbs led Boston College with 24 points, hitting four, three-pointers.