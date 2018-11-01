Head coach Richard Pitino’s men’s basketball team played its final preseason tune-up this evening at Williams Arena, as the Gophers ran past Minnesota Duluth, 109-53.

Seven Gophers players scored in double-figures, led by Isaiah Washington’s 18 points on 7-of-8 shooting (3-of-4 three-pointers) and Daniel Oturu’s double-double of 17 points and 10 rebounds.

Gabe Kalscheur (12 points, four assists), Jordan Murphy (11 points, six rebounds), Dupree McBrayer (11 points), Jarvis Omersa (11 points), and Brock Stull (11 points, team-high six assists) rounded out the double-figure scorers for the Gophers. Michael Hurt added nine points and five rebounds.

Minnesota connected on its first 11 field goals of the game, not missing its first attempt until the 9:20 mark, as it built a first-half lead that grew to as many as 39 points. McBrayer led the Gophers to a 61-25 halftime advantage with 11 points, while Oturu had 10 points and four rebounds at the break.

For the game, Minnesota connected on 39-of-58 (.672) field goals, including 10-of-19 (.526) three-pointers, and the Gophers used their size to outrebound UMD, 52-30.

The Bulldogs were led by Brandon Myer’s 11 points and nine rebounds, while Luke Harris finished with 10 points and four boards.

The Gophers will open their regular season on Tuesday, Nov. 6, when they play host to Omaha at Williams Arena. Game time is set for 7 p.m., and it will be streamed live on BTN Plus.