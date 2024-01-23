For a split second, it appeared that the Minnesota Golden Gophers were going to force overtime in Tuesday's matchup against Wisconsin. Unfortunately for the Gophers, Mike Mithcell's second-chance shot bounced off the rim and to the other side of the basket, sealing a 61-59 loss for the Golden Gophers, their fourth straight loss. With the loss, the Gophers are now 12-7 overall and 3-5 in conference play.

The Gophers in the game used a valiant second-half effort in an attempt to overcome a one time 15 point deficit and a 10-point deficit at halftime. The Gohpers shot 44.8% from the floor in the second half including 7-for-10 from three-point range, outscoring the Badgers 35-27. For the game, the Gophers shot 37.9% from the field including 41.7% from three-point range. However, the area of the game in which everyone is going to look back on in the defeat is the Gophers' free-throw shooting. The Gophers were just 5-of-13 for the game, a 38.5% shooting percentage. In a two-point loss, the Gophers' misses at the free-throw line are surely magnified even more. If there are any positives coming out of Tuesday's loss, it should be that the Gophers were able to be very competitive with one of the nation's best programs. The Gophers and Badgers' statistics across the board were very similar, from shooting percentage to turnovers, rebounds, second-chance points, blocks, steals, and assists. There's no doubt that this is a quality Gophers' team but there is also still plenty of work to be done for Ben Johnson to get his program to where he wants it to be.

Gophers' Player of the Game: G Elijah Hawkins

It was a very good night for Elijah Hawkins who had 16 points in the losing effort. Hawkins was efficient from the floor shooting 6-of-12 including 4-of-8 from three-point range. He also had five rebounds and nine assists for the game.

Stat of the Game: Gophers shoot 5-of-13 from the free-throw line

As mentioned above, the Gophers shot 5-of-13 from the free-throw line in Tuesday's loss. It will be easy for Ben Johnson's program to look back at their struggles from the line in the loss.

Rough nights for Dawson Garcia and Pharell Payne do the Gophers' no favors

When considering the struggles of Dawson Garcia and Pharrel Payne on Tuesday night, it's quite impressive the Gophers only lost by two to Wisconsin. Garcia was 4-for-10 from the field in the game while Payne was 3-for-10. Combined the two totaled 19 points on 7-of-20 shooting. For Garcia, he continues to be up-and-down shooting-wise since returning from his injury late last month. In the seven games he's played since December 29, Garcia has shot 40% or lower in five games including his 40% shooting percentage on Tuesday. During that stretch, Garcia is shooting just 39% from the field.

