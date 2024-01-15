Dawson Garcia led all scorers in the game with 30 points while Joshua Ola-Joseph had 15 points of his own in the loss for the Gophers.

After suffering their first loss in over a month on Friday, the Minnesota Golden Gophers have dropped back-to-back games, this time falling to Iowa on Monday evening 86-77 at Williams Arena.

Minnesota struggled from deep in the game, hitting just 5-of-29 attempts in the game but shot well overall, making 48.3% of their shots from the floor. Unfortunately for the Gophers, the Hawkeyes were even better, hitting 53.8% of their own attempts for the game.

Early in the game, it looked like the Gophers were going to have themselves a pretty good game, going up 10-1 within the first three minutes of the game, but Iowa would slowly chip away while the Gophers' hot start began to wear off. After leading 14-3 with 16:07 left in the first half, it quickly became 16-16 within just four minutes.

Iowa would hold onto that momentum for most of the rest of the first half, eventually taking a 39-32 lead into halftime. In the first half, the Gophers made just 1-of-14 three-point attempts

In the second half, the Gophers offensively would stand up to the challenge of trying to mount a comeback victory, hitting 53.6% of their shots but Iowa's offense was even better, shooting 60% in the final 20 minutes of action - outscoring the Gophers 47-45 in the second half.